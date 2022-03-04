Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,705 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,646. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

TWST stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $150.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

