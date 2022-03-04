Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 102,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 2,000,000 shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,000,425 shares of company stock worth $20,012,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYG opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

