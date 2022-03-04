CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 8%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shares were up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $33.90. Approximately 9,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 469,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

Several analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,313,000 after acquiring an additional 286,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,581 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.