Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.42. Conformis has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conformis by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 272,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 233,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Conformis by 1,749.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 202,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Conformis by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 73,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Conformis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,827,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFMS. TheStreet cut Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

