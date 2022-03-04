Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consensus Cloud Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.470-$5.610 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at 59.73 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 57.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

