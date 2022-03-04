Morgan Stanley Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $124.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $72.74 and a 12-month high of $104.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Siena Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

