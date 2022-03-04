Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of RLGY opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Realogy has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realogy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 1,852.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 141,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,077,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,099,000.

About Realogy (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.