Brokerages Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Target Price at $685.00

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $685.00.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 670 ($8.99) to GBX 685 ($9.19) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

