Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.
Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Camping World has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 3.00.
In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
About Camping World (Get Rating)
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.
