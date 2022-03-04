Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Camping World has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 3.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

