Morgan Stanley Lowers J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $117.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

NYSE:SJM opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $114.31 and a one year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

