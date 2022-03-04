DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $33,760.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $880,686.57 and approximately $33,760.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,687.74 or 0.06516775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,307.18 or 1.00154740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00026725 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

