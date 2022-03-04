OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives $6.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

OPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,450,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,000. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,006,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 2,003,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 97.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 1,311,817 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.86. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

