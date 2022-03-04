ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ReneSola is currently expanding its business rapidly in the international markets. As of Sep 30, 2021, RenSola had mid-to-late-stage projects of 464 MW in the United States. Additionally, the company’s projects are under development in the states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and California. ReneSola currently holds a solid solvency position. Apart from China, the United States continues to be a large and lucrative market for ReneSola. However, in the past year, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. A consistent trade war between the United States and China might have an adverse effect on ReneSola’s business, which has a presence in both these nations. Rising polysilicon cost may hurt smooth installations, thereby resulting in project delays for ReneSola, which might hurt the stock.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $387.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $17.56.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth $2,907,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

