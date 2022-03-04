Morgan Stanley Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $137.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s current price.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.