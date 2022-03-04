Megacoin (MEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180,898.43

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $180,898.43 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.92 or 0.00259248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001405 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,873,845 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.