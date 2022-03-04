National Bankshares Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$14.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.02.

CG stock opened at C$12.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.84. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.60%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

