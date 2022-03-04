Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$19.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARE. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Aecon Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.51.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$15.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$968.91 million and a P/E ratio of 14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.32. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$15.34 and a 52 week high of C$22.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

