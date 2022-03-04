CIBC Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$10.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.41.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$7.69 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.28 and a 1-year high of C$8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.58.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

