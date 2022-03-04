International Personal Finance’s (IPF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.21) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of IPF stock opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 91.10 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 158 ($2.12). The company has a market cap of £216.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.85.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

