Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $3,722,240.24 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $7,176,750.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $989,541.47.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.37. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after buying an additional 378,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

