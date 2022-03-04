Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,957,000 after purchasing an additional 205,523 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

In related news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 809,701 shares of company stock valued at $76,665,302. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $99.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

