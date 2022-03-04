ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

