Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $13,971,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 188.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 13.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

