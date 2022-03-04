Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $92.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Reading International has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Reading International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

