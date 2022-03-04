Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 165,825 Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 165,825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11,969.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 112,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $656.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

