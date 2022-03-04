AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.370 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.23-1.37 EPS.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3,647.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

