Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Announces Earnings Results

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

