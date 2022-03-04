Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,505 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.45.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 137 shares of company stock valued at $11,812 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ED opened at $88.29 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $88.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

