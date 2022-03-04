Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,002,000 after buying an additional 37,626 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

