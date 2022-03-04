Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Increases By 100.3%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the January 31st total of 32,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

GANX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,939 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

