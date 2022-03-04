Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 23.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 94,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 54.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the period.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

NASDAQ:GYRO opened at $12.64 on Friday. Gyrodyne has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.