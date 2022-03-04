TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the January 31st total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GLG opened at $0.22 on Friday. TD has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TD in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TD in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TD Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

