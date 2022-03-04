EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 45.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,865,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 218,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

