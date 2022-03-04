1,408 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $179.00 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.15 and a 200 day moving average of $181.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

About PerkinElmer (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.