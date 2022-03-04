Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,364 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $928,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,449,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

NYSE:TPX opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

