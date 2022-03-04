Captrust Financial Advisors Has $779,000 Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 23.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 557.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $149.85 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

