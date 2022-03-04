Raymond James Lowers AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,100.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,885.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,970.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,831.43. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,145.16 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 107.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

