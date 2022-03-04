Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s current price.
BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.
NYSE BLDR opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after purchasing an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
