Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s current price.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

NYSE BLDR opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after purchasing an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

