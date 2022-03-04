Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DNLI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.14.

Shares of DNLI opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $422,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $99,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,636 shares of company stock worth $3,280,357. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $237,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

