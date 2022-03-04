Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.17) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.06) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.37) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.38) to GBX 410 ($5.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synthomer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 544.29 ($7.30).

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 251.40 ($3.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 247 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 355.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 442.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 21.30 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a yield of 7.52%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($108,681.07). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($181,269.29). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

