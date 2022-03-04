Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $49.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

