Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Life Time Group.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

NYSE:LTH opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

