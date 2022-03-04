$1.24 EPS Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $0.80. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,913,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $124.42 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

