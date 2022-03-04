Zacks Investment Research Lowers Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.15.

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

