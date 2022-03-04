Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $88.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.14.

Several analysts have commented on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92. Alteryx has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

