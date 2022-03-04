Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Broadwind from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

