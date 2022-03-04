Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,620 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Fisker worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 64.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 65.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 441,851 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker in the third quarter worth about $1,396,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

NYSE:FSR opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

