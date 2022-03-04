205,771 Shares in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Vapotherm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 211.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of VAPO opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

