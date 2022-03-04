Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 125,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

SPYV opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

