125,001 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 125,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

